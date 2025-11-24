Türkiye to increase renewable energy capacity to 120,000 MW

Türkiye has launched efforts with the World Bank to secure up to $6 billion in financing to expand the country's electricity transmission capacity, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"This financing will be used for the high-voltage electricity transmission investments we plan to make in order to reach our target of 120,000 megawatts of installed wind and solar capacity by 2035," Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar's remarks came following his meeting with Antonella Bassani, the World Bank's vice president for Europe and Central Asia.

The projects also include expanding high-voltage transmission lines.