Türkiye's Foreign Minister and UN Secretary-General discuss Iran and Gaza Strip

Today, the Turkish Foreign Minister held a telephone conversation with the UN Secretary-General. The two sides discussed several important topics, including the situation surrounding Iran and the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, February 10, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported.

The source noted that during the conversation, the two sides discussed recent developments in Iran, including the Islamic Republic's negotiations with the US.

The situation in the Gaza Strip was also among the topics discussed.

