Turkish Defense Minister holds phone talks with Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler discussed search and rescue efforts with his Georgian and Azerbaijani counterparts after a Turkish military cargo plane crashed on the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.

Guler discussed the rescue efforts with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Azerbaijan's Chief of General Staff Karim Valiyev, as well as Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia. The aircraft was carrying 20 people, the wreckage has been secured for examination by Türkiye's crash investigation team.