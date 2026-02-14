Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli decision on West Bank

Türkiye strongly condemned Israel's new decision on land registration in the West Bank, calling it a violation of international law.

The Türkish Foreign Ministry said the move aims to impose Israel’s “authority over the occupied West Bank and expand settlement activities."

"This step, which seeks to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land and accelerate Israel's unlawful annexation efforts, constitutes a clear violation of international law and is null and void," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories, adding that Israel's policies undermine peace efforts and damage prospects for a two-state solution.

Türkiye called on the international community to take a firm stance against Israeli attempts to create facts on the ground.

The ministry said Türkiye will continue to support efforts to "establish an independent, sovereign and contiguous" Palestinian state.

Earlier, the Israeli government approved a proposal to register vast areas of the occupied West Bank as “state property”.