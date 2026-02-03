Turkish President assesses regional developments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed i an interview to Asharq Al-Awsat that relations between Riyadh and Ankara have strategic importance for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

He noted that Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s stability and will work in cooperation with Saudi Arabia for Syrian reconstruction.

"We aim to both deepen consultation on regional issues and advance our bilateral relations in concrete areas. In this regard, the inclusion of the business community in the program clearly reflects our commitment to elevating economic cooperation," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader said that the states see significant potential not only in the economy, trade, and investment, but also in fields such as energy, tourism, transportation, and logistics.

On the possibility of the eruption of a war between the US and Iran, he said that Turkey advocates resolving issues through dialogue, reason, prudence, and sound judgment.

“For this reason, as Turkiye, we categorically oppose a new war or a new wave of destruction in our region,” Erdogan said.

According to him, the main issue in Gaza is to make the ceasefire permanent, to ensure the protection of civilians, to deliver humanitarian aid without interruption or obstruction, and to bring forced displacement to a complete end.

"It is essential that recovery and reconstruction efforts begin without delay, that urgent and basic needs in Gaza are met, that public services are provided, and that Israeli forces withdraw gradually from Gaza...Turkiye will actively contribute to these processes,” Erdogan said.

Commenting on Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, Erdogan said that Turkey emphasized that preserving Somalia’s unity under all circumstances is a priority.

“This path seeks to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity, consolidating national unity, and re-establishing state authority across the country," Erdogan said.

On Sudan, the Turkish head of state noted Turkiye has chosen to strengthen ongoing processes and contribute to a peaceful resolution.