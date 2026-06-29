Two Russian aircraft to help extinguish forest fires in Türkiye

Forest fires engulfed western and northwestern Türkiye yesterday. Russian aircraft will assist with their suppression.

Two Russian amphibious aircraft will depart for Türkiye to assist with wildfire suppression, a statement published by the Russian Embassy in Ankara on June 30 reads.

"In response to a request from the Turkish side, two Beriev Be-200 aircraft will soon arrive in Türkiye to assist in extinguishing seasonal forest fires. We wish the aircraft crews and all local services involved success in this difficult and dangerous task,"

– the Russian Embassy.

Wildfires broke out in western and northwestern Türkiye yesterday. They eventually reached residential areas of Izmir and Bursa.