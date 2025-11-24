Two dead, dozens injured in bus crash in Iran

A serious traffic accident occurred in northeastern Iran, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

"This morning... a report was received of an accident involving a bus at kilometer 46 of the Sebzevar-to-Bordeskan highway",

the Iranian Red Crescent Society reported.

According to the Red Crescent Society, two people were killed in the accident. The number of injured is several dozen, namely 43 people.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.