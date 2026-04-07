UN begins work to ensure safe shipping through Strait of Hormuz

The UN has initiated efforts to guarantee the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz following the onset of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Arsenio Dominguez, head of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), said he is already engaging with relevant parties to establish a mechanism ensuring maritime security.

"I am already working with the relevant parties to establish a mechanism that will ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz",

Dominguez said, adding that priority is now focused on facilitating evacuations to maintain shipping safety.

The ceasefire took effect earlier today, allowing shipping traffic through the strait to resume. The next round of Iran-US talks is scheduled for Friday, April 10, in Islamabad.