US, England advance to Round of 16 at 2026 World Cup

The U.S. football team has advanced to the round of Last 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after its 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The goals were scored by U.S. forward Folarin Balogun (on the 45th minute) and midfielder Malik Tillman (on the 82nd minute).

The United States is now set to face Belgium, which earlier squeezed past Senegal with 3-2 comeback win in the extra time.

England defeated DR Congo 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup round-of-32 match in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harry Kane scored both goals for England in the 75th and 86th minutes. Brian Cipenga scored for DR Congo in the seventh minute. England will face Mexico in the round of 16.