US, Italy lead in remittances to Georgia

Transfers to Georgia totaled nearly $2 bln over the first 6 months of the year, primarily from migrants residing in the United States, Italy, and Russia. Remittances from Georgia to other countries doubled, reaching $213 mln.

According to the Central Bank, money transfers from citizens of foreign countries to Georgia continue to grow: from January to June of this year, they increased by 4%, approaching $2 bln, compared to the first two quarters of 2025.

A press release, comparing remittances of June 2025 to June 2026, notes that transfers from the United States accounted for the largest, 19-percent share of the total transfer volume of $348.3 mln in June of this year. Georgian citizens residing in the United States transferred $66.2 mln home in the first 30 days of this summer. This is 12.7% more comparing to June last year.

Italy is on the 2nd place: Georgian citizens sent $54.2 mln home in June 2026.