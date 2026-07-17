Vestnik Kavkaza

US, Italy lead in remittances to Georgia

Лари
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Transfers to Georgia totaled nearly $2 bln over the first 6 months of the year, primarily from migrants residing in the United States, Italy, and Russia. Remittances from Georgia to other countries doubled, reaching $213 mln.

According to the Central Bank, money transfers from citizens of foreign countries to Georgia continue to grow: from January to June of this year, they increased by 4%, approaching $2 bln, compared to the first two quarters of 2025.

A press release, comparing remittances of June 2025 to June 2026, notes that transfers from the United States accounted for the largest, 19-percent share of the total transfer volume of $348.3 mln in June of this year. Georgian citizens residing in the United States transferred $66.2 mln home in the first 30 days of this summer. This is 12.7% more comparing to June last year.

Italy is on the 2nd place: Georgian citizens sent $54.2 mln home in June 2026.

325 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.