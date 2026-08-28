Vestnik Kavkaza

US anti-Iranian sanctions to tell negatively on region - Muscat and Baghdad

US anti-Iranian sanctions to tell negatively on region - Muscat and Baghdad
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi agreed that the U.S. toughened anti-Iranian sanctions will impair trade, economic, and financial cooperation with Iran and will have a negative impact on the situation in the region, the Iraqi foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The two sides also discussed the outstanding issues between the U.S. and Iran and addressed the proposed U.S. sanctions that would restrict economic and financial dealings with Iran, as well as their potential repercussions for the regional situation," the statement reads.

The two top diplomats "emphasized the importance of holding emergency meetings of the countries concerned to discuss ways to address the dangerous developments and limit their repercussions."

The ministers "also stressed the need to continue cooperation and coordination between Baghdad and Muscat, work on proposing joint initiatives in this regard, and invite other countries to participate in them."

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