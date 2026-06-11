Vestnik Kavkaza

US congratulates Russians on Russia Day

US congratulates Russians on Russia Day
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the Russian people with congratulations on Russia Day, which is celebrated today.

On behalf of the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the Russian people on Russia Day, celebrated on June 12.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day!"

– Marco Rubio. 

In his message, he noted that Washington remains committed to advancing a peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine.

"We remain hopeful that lasting peace will pave the way for a more prosperous future for the Russian people and for a more constructive relationship between our two countries,”

– Marco Rubio. 

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