US considers charges for passage through Strait of Hormuz unacceptable - Rubio

The United States regards the Strait of Hormuz as an international waterway and considers any attempt by Iran to charge vessels for passage through it unacceptable, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Gulf states in Bahrain.

"The Strait of Hormuz is international waters. International waterways do not belong to any nation state. This is a foundational principle in the world today, without which the world would be in total chaos," Rubio said.

If they accepted that Iran can charge money to use an international waterway because it happens to be near its territorial space - then this will spread throughout the world like a contagion, he added.