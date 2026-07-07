US extends general license for tax and duty payments in Russia

The US Treasury Department has extended a general license allowing US citizens and companies to pay taxes, duties, and fees in Russia, according to an official statement.

The renewed authorization remains valid until October 9 and is regularly extended. The previous license expired on July 9.

The license covers payments of taxes, import duties, and fees required for obtaining permits, licenses, registrations, and certificates necessary for business activities in Russia.

Transactions involving accounts of the Central Bank of Russia, the National Welfare Fund, and the Treasury Ministry held in US financial institutions are excluded from the license.