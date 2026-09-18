Two new small hydropower plants to be built near Agdere

Baku is developing Karabakh’s energy infrastructure as part of its Great Return projects to make the region self-sufficient in electricity. Two new hydropower plants are currently being built on the Tartarchay River in the Aghdere district alone, while another plant in the city of Aghdere is undergoing a major reconstruction.

Azerenerji’s press service reported today on construction and renovation work at hydropower plants in one of Karabakh’s liberated districts, Aghdere. In the district centre, the city of Aghdere, the Hasanriz hydropower plant, which operated before the Karabakh war, is currently being restored. It has a capacity of 10.4 MW.

The Hasanriz hydropower plant is being rebuilt almost from scratch in line with 21st-century technological standards. Its outdated and unusable substation is being dismantled, and modern power equipment for transmitting electricity from the hydropower plant will be installed in its place.