US moving additional forces toward Iran - Treasury secretary

The United States is sending additional forces toward Iran, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"The President [ of the U.S. Donald Trump] and Secretary [of War Pete] Hegseth are moving military assets toward Iran, and they're going to have some decisions to make," Scott Bessent said.

According to the Treasury Secretary, the U.S. president thinks that the United States "can get a much better deal from the Iranians now," after the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, "but it's up to the Iranians," who, in his words, understand only "brute force, whether it's in the financial markets, whether it's on the military field."

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon had ordered a second aircraft carrier strike group to get prepared for being deployed to the Middle East.

On January 26, Trump said that Washington had sent a "big armada" towards Iran, and expressed hope that Tehran would engage in dialogue and make a deal, renouncing nuclear weapons.