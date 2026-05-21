US to pay 10 million dollars for information on Hezbollah financing

The USA has announced a $10 million reward for information that helps uncover the financial networks of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, as part of Washington's efforts to curb funding for the Shiite group.

"A reward of up to $10 million has been offered for information leading to the disruption of Hezbollah's financial schemes",

the State Department said.

According to the department's statement, Washington aims to fully demilitarize Hezbollah and restore government control over all of Lebanon.

Earlier, the US threatened sanctions against Lebanese politicians who cooperate with Hezbollah in any capacity.