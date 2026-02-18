US to stop Iran nuclear arms ambitions one way or the other

The United States will deter Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons “one way or the other,” U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned.

"U.S. President Donald Trump “believes firmly we cannot have a nuclear-armed Iran," Wright said.

Speaking on the sidelines of meetings of the International Energy Agency in Paris, he noted that Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons is entirely unacceptable.

“They’ve been very clear about what they would do with nuclear weapons. It’s entirely unacceptable. So one way or the other, we are going to end, deter Iran’s march towards a nuclear weapon,” Wright said.

U.S. and Iranian officials held talks in Geneva yesterday aimed at averting the possibility of U.S. military intervention to curb Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran said following the talks that they had agreed on “guiding principles” for a deal to avoid conflict. U.S. Vice President JD Vance, however, said Tehran had not yet acknowledged all of Washington’s red lines.