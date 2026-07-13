US wants to be reimbursed for freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

The United States protects all Arab countries of the Persian Gulf and expects to be reimbursed for ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. President Donald Trump said, referring to Washington’s actions aimed at ensuring normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I want to be reimbursed because we’re protecting a very rich portion of the world, we’re spending money. We are going to be reimbursed for protection," Trump said.

Among the countries to which the U.S. provides assistance in this area, the U.S. leader named Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Trump said earlier on Monday that the U.S. wanted to control the Strait of Hormuz, receiving 20% of the value of transported cargo as compensation for ensuring safe navigation there. Roughly 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of liquefied natural gas trade pass through the Strait of Hormuz.