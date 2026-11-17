Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), arrived in Turkmenistan this evening to attend meetings of the Council and the 61st plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA).

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Gafarova, is on a working visit, according to the Milli Majlis's Press and Public Relations Department.

At Turkmenbashi International Airport, Sahiba Gafarova was welcomed by Bayramgozel Myradova, Chair of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan's Mejlis (Parliament); Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the CIS IPA; Gismet Gozalov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan; Aydin Jafarov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the CIS IPA; and other officials.