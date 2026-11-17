Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan held talks with his Indian counterpart, Sanjay Seth, on the sidelines of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels, Papikyan confirmed on social media on November 18.

"On the sidelines of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels, I met with India's Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth",

the Armenian defense minister said.

According to Papikyan, the primary focus of the discussion was defense cooperation between the two countries.

Last month, reports emerged that Armenia and India were discussing the possibility of establishing production and assembly of Pinaka Mk-II rockets in the South Caucasus republic.