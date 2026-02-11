US withdraws from Syrian al-Tanf base

The U.S.-led international coalition fully withdrew from the al-Tanf military base in southeastern Syria, ending years of deployment at the strategic border area with Iraq and Jordan, media reported.

The Syrian government has taken control of the strategic al-Tanf base located at the junction of the Iraqi and Jordanian borders after the U.S. withdrew after nearly 10 years.

U.S. forces reportedly withdrew to a base known as Tower 22, which sits near the demilitarized zone on the border between Jordan and Syria and is located 22 km from al-Tanf.

Although around 200 U.S. troops were said to be stationed at al-Tanf at one point, there is no confirmed data on the number of U.S. personnel deployed at Tower 22.