Upper Lars: Heavy truck traffic banned

Access to the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border has been closed to heavy trucks as of 8:45 a.m. on Friday, February 13, due to hazardous weather conditions.

The Georgian Department of Roads imposed restrictions on the 93-107 km section of the Gudauri-Kobi highway because of icy conditions and snowfall.

According to Vladislav Gagloev, senior duty officer at the Crisis Management Center of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry for North Ossetia, the Georgian Military Highway remains open to passenger vehicles, but heavy trucks are not permitted.

"Due to the impossibility of ensuring safe passage for vehicles, and in accordance with recommendations from the Georgian Border Police, heavy-duty vehicle traffic on the Vladikavkaz–Lars section is prohibited in both directions from 8:45 a.m. on February 13, 2026, until further notice",

Gagloev stated.