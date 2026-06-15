Uzbekistan announces new stage in relations with Russia

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan announced that relations between Moscow and Tashkent are entering a new stage of development.

Russian-Uzbek cooperation is developing dynamically, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov announced during talks in Tashkent with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

He emphasized that the partnership between Russia and Uzbekistan is currently entering a new phase thanks to high-level dialogue.

"Today, Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance are entering a new stage of development, enriched with qualitatively new content. As Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted, Russia is more than a regional neighbor for Uzbekistan; it is our time-tested strategic partner and ally,”

– Abdulla Aripov said.