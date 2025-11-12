Uzbekistan proposes joint investment forum with Azerbaijan in Samarkand for 2026

Investment Minister Laziz Kudratov announced the initiative to host a Central Asia-Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Samarkand, which includes introducing the new "Made in Central Asia" branding platform.

The forum would enable coordinated investor engagement while promoting regional products under the joint "Made in Central Asia" brand, which Uzbek officials believe will enhance the commercial appeal of Central Asian goods.

The proposal follows Azerbaijani Economic Ministry reports indicating trade between Azerbaijan and Central Asian nations has surpassed $1 billion.