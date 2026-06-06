Uzbekistan welcomes over 5 million tourists this year

Uzbekistan has received over 5.3 million foreign tourists in the first months of 2026, an increase of more than 1 million - or 27.3% - compared to the same period last year, according to the country's Tourism Committee.

"Such growth rates indicate that Uzbekistan is gradually becoming one of the most dynamically developing tourist destinations in Central Asia",

the committee said.

Tourism has brought the country over $2.2 billion this year. Tourism is becoming one of the most important sectors of Uzbekistan's economy.