Venezuela delivers oil to Israel for the first time in 6 years

Venezuela has shipped oil to Israel for the first time since 2020, Bloomberg reports. The last shipment, 470,000 barrels, took place almost 6 years ago.

According to media reports, the export is for the Bazan Group oil company, the largest oil refiner in the region.