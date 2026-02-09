Washington opposes West Bank annexation by Israel - report

U.S. President Donald Trump remains opposed to Israel's annexation of the West Bank, Axios reported citing a White House official said ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled visit to Washington.

"A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration's goal to achieve peace in the region," the official said.

Israel's security cabinet approved decisions on Sunday to deepen control over the West Bank and expand Jewish settlement there, sparking widespread condemnation.

On Monday, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the UAE denounced Israel’s move in a statement on Monday, saying that the “illegal Israeli decisions and measures” are “aimed at imposing unlawful Israeli sovereignty” over Palestinian territory.