We will be leaving in the near future, Trump says

Donald Trump stated that the US is not ready to leave the combat zone right now, but will do so in the nearest future.

US President Donald Trump announced Washington's plans for a military operation against Iran. According to Trump, the US military is not yet ready to leave the combat zone, but the withdrawal will take place in the "near future."

"We will be leaving in the near future.We’ll be leaving in pretty much the very near future,”

– Donald Trump said.

According to Trump, it will take 10 years for Iran's military industry to restore its capabilities. The US leader noted that the United States has destroyed dozens of Iranian Navy minesweepers.