When US to extend START Treaty

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision on further steps to control nuclear weapons when he considers it appropriate, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to a source, the timeline for implementing arms control measures will also be determined when Trump considers it timely. The agency did not provide any information on when the decision might be made.

The Russia-U.S. New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired today, on February 5.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow believes that under the current conditions, the parties are no longer bound by any obligations under the treaty and are free to choose their next steps.

Russia intends to act "responsibly and in a balanced manner," shaping its approach to strategic arms reduction based on a thorough analysis of U.S. military policy and the overall strategic situation, the ministry added.