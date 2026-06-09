Withdrawal from NPT not in Irans interests - Russian MFA

Withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is not in Iran’s interests, neither now nor in the future, head of the Russian delegation to the NPT Review Conference and Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrey Belousov said.

"As for Iran’s withdrawal, it is a sovereign state, and the Iranians are free to make any decision they consider appropriate. But, in my view, such a move would not be in Iran’s best interests, neither now nor in the future, for many reasons," Andrey Belousov said.

The diplomat said Iran would then cut themselves off from the ability to rely on the agreement, specifically Articles 3 and 4, when implementing their plans in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.