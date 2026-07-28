Vestnik Kavkaza

Witkoff and Kushner may visit Russia in coming weeks - report

Witkoff and Kushner may visit Russia in coming weeks - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A visit to Russia by U.S. Special President Envoy Steve Witkoff and the U.S. leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner may take place in the coming weeks, but there is no certainty at the moment, a source said.

"Such a possibility exists," the source said.

Answering a corresponding question about the next two weeks, he noted there are no specifics or certainty at the moment, TASS reported.

Earlier, a number of Western media outlets reported that Witkoff and Kushner could visit Kiev within the next two weeks.

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