US congressmen to visit Russia soon - Slutsky

Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida Anna Paulina Luna and a number of other U.S. lawmakers will pay a return visit to Russia shorty after the new State Duma, or lower house of Russian parliament, begins its work, chairman of the international committee of the outgoing Duma and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky said.

"Anna Paulina Luna and her colleagues are actively communicating with us. Not long ago, I have a phone call - they will soon come here. But this will be when the new Duma convocation is elected," Leonid Slutsky said.

Five Russian lawmakers visited the U.S. in March at Anna Paulina Luna’s invitation. Among the topics they discussed were bilateral relations, the Ukrainian crisis, the Middle East conflict, and prospects for a return visit to American parliamentarians.