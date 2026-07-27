Türkiye restoring railway to Armenian city of Gyumri

Mayor of Akyaka Ergüder Toptaş said work has already begun to prepare the border crossing points and railway infrastructure for the opening the Armenia-Türkiye border.

According to him, the work is expected to be completed within two to three months.

"Construction has already begun, and the work is underway," the mayor said, once again stressing that the ongoing construction is part of the preparations for opening the Armenia-Türkiye border.

"The tender for the road from Akyaka to Gyumri has already been announced, and we expect work there to begin as well. This is part of our governments' policy aimed at promoting good-neighborly and friendly relations," Ergüder Toptaş said.

The mayor believes that both countries stand to benefit economically from the opening of the Armenia-Türkiye border. According to him, there is broad potential for cooperation in agriculture and industry.