Trump says US and Iran having 'good talks'

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States was having "good ‌talks" with Iran and there was a chance of a deal over their conflict, but he warned that U.S. strikes would resume if the negotiations failed to deliver.

"We're having good talks," he said. "I think there's a good chance that something could happen, ​and if it does, good, if it doesn't, we go back to doing what we were doing two days ago," Trump said.

At a campaign rally in Michigan later on Monday, the U.S. leader said of Iran: "You can't bribe ​them. You've got to beat them, and we'll beat the hell out of them. But we'll see how it turns out. Right now, there are very friendly negotiations ⁠going on."

Trump dismissed suggestions that the U.S. faced munitions shortages, saying the military was rapidly rebuilding inventories depleted by shipments to Ukraine. He said he would like more of "the more sophisticated stuff."