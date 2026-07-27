Houthis to decide for themselves whether to support Iran - envoy

The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement will decide for themselves whether or not to launch strikes against US military bases alongside Iran, Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"It is important to us that Yemen and Ansar Allah are independent. They will make the necessary decisions at the appropriate time," Jalali said.

The diplomat responded to a question about whether the Houthis might join Iran’s retaliatory attacks on U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf, TASS reported.

Earlier, the Houthis stated that they would enter the military conflict on Iran’s side if "third-party military alliances" joined the aggression by the U.S. and Israel, if strikes against Iran were launched from the Red Sea, or if "the level of escalation increases" in the war against Iran or its allies in the Middle East.