Trump-Netanyahu talks focused on Iran - report

Iran was the focus of talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, the N12 television channel reported, citing a senior Israeli official.

"The meeting went very well. The leaders discussed all the items on the agenda, first of all Iran. They reaffirmed their commitment to efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and discussed the strong partnership between Israel and the United States, as well as various opportunities in the Middle East," the official said.

According to N12, the meeting was attended by practically all senior officials from the Washington administration, and lasted for about an hour.

As follows from the photos from the meeting that were released by the Israeli prime minister’s office, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff took part.