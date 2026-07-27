Iran and Oman to decide on fee for passage through Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman will decide what toll they will charge Western ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"Iran and Oman are holding negotiations on this issue. As the Iranian authorities and Foreign Ministry have noted, we and Oman are making decisions regarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the regime governing the passage of ships through it," Kazem Jalali said.

The Iranian diplomat said that compensation for services related to passage through the strait and their cost are the subject of our negotiations, TASS reported.

An appropriate decision on these issues will be made in the future, he added.

Earlier, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow said that Tehran would maintain a special passage regime for Russian ships through the Strait of Hormuz.