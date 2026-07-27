US prefers economic pressure on Iran - report

U.S. officials are of the view that pressuring Iran with sanctions would damage the country more than bombs, Axios reported Tuesday, claiming there is a deepening economic crisis inside Iran.

"The Iranians want to stop being bombed and they want money. But that's almost in reverse order. They really want the money first," a senior U.S. official said.

Officials said Iran previously told U.S. negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff that gaining access to money was a top priority.

"They're begging Steve and Jared for cash. They're desperate for it," one official claimed.

A U.S. official said sanctions and the naval blockade will take longer than bombing to pressure Iran.