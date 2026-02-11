Armenia is certainly free to work with the partners it deems necessary, but the choice made in favor of American technology does raise questions, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"The small-capacity nuclear power plants proposed by Washington do not exist not only in the US, they do not exist in principle at all, they are only on paper," Zakharova said.

She noted that no specific details were provided regarding the project to build small modular reactors announced in Yerevan.

The diplomat stressed that this project is not about direct U.S. investments, but about a scheme in which the Armenian side will pay. It was assumed that the funding will be carried out through the TRIPP fund, which has not yet been created.

She recalled that Russia has been Armenia’s reliable partner in the nuclear industry for decades, Russia is also working to extend the plant’s operating period until 2036.

The spokesperson emphasized that Russia is the only country in the world that uses small-capacity nuclear power plants.