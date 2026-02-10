Yerevan to submit observations on TRIPP agreement to Washington soon - Pashinyan

Armenia will submit its observations to U.S. partners regarding the draft agreement on the TRIPP initiative in the coming days, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Responding to a question about the roadmap and timelines for deepening the Armenia-U.S. strategic partnership following the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Pashinyan focused on progress related to TRIPP.

The PM said the draft agreement is grounded in an implementation framework already approved by the governments of both countries. That framework, in turn, is based on the joint declaration signed in Washington on August 8.

Pashinyan indicated that Armenia’s forthcoming feedback will form the next procedural step in advancing the agreement.

He added that technical and feasibility studies related to the TRIPP project have already begun, describing the process as essential for practical implementation.

The assessments, he said, will evaluate the project’s economic and technical viability and help define subsequent stages of execution.