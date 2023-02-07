Syria's earthquake death toll rises

7 Feb. 14:50

More than 1,500 people have been killed and more than 3,500 injured in Syria as a result of a devastating earthquake, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Tuesday.

"The latest figures are that 175 buildings have collapsed in Aleppo, Latakia and Hama; 1,509 have died and 3,548 have been wounded," it said in a statement. "These number are expected to rise dramatically over the next 24 hours."

"Current assessments are that at least 4,000 families have lost their homes and 50,000 families are in need of immediate support," the statement said.

The figures are expected to increase dramatically because hundreds of people remain trapped under the rubble.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras on Monday. A short time later, another powerful earthquake was recorded. According to the latest data, over 3,300 people were killed in Turkey and over 20,000 suffered injuries.