Flights to Turkey’s Adana from Moscow to be launched in June

6 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Aeroflot will launch direct flights from Moscow to the Turkish city of Adana from June 8, the Russian airline said.

"Aeroflot opens direct scheduled flights to Adana (Turkey) from June 8. Flights will be made from the Terminal C of the Sheremetyevo Airport three times a week: on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday," the air carrier said.

Adana will become the sixth destination in Turkey for Aeroflot flights from Moscow. The airline will fly to Istanbul, Bodrum, Dalaman, Antalya and Izmir this summer. Direct flights to various Turkish cities will also be made from eight Russian regions.