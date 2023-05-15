How much gas Azerbaijan produces and who buys it

15 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gas production in Azerbaijan increased by 2.6% to 16.2 billion cubic meters from January through April 2023, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan exported to foreign markets over half or 8.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

In addition, 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported, which is 47.7% of the total volume (46.7 billion cubic meters) of gas production.

Azerbaijan exported about 3.9 billion cubic meters (46%) of the country’s natural gas were exported to Europe, 3.4 billion cubic meters (41%) - to Turkey, 1.1 billion cubic meters (13%) - to Georgia.

Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil in 2022. During the reporting period, oil production amounted to 32.6 million tons, and gas production increased by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

Azerbaijan produced 10.2 million tonnes of oil from January to April, 8.5 million tonnes of which it exported, Shahbazov said.