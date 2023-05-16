РУС ENG

Baku to hold 2027 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, on September 15-19, 2027, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.

The corresponding decision was made by voting at the meeting of the Council of the International Gymnastics Federation, which took place in Türkiye's Antalya on May 14 and 15.

Moreover, along with Azerbaijan, Israel put forward its candidacy for hosting the World Championships.

Baku hosted the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in 2005 and 2019.

