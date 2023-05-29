Ilham Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on victory in elections

29 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ilham Aliyev congratulated Erdogan on the victory in the presidential elections.

President Aliyev evaluated this victory as the Turkish people’s trust in the policy pursued by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed confidence that all-round development of Türkiye would continue under Erdogan's leadership in the years to come.

The Azerbaijani leader wished new successes to Erdogan in his activities in the name of welfare of the people of Türkiye and progress of the country.

The President of Türkiye thanked President Aliyev for congratulations and warm words and extended congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed gratitude for the congratulation and invited Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to our country. The invitation was accepted with gratitude.

The heads of state expressed confidence that fraternal and brotherly relations between our countries would continue to develop successfully in all fields.

During the telephone conversation, the issues related to prospects for cooperation were discussed.

Later, Erdogan said that Ilham Aliyev was the first to congratulate him on winning presidential elections.