Detention of Azerbaijani soldier in Armenia extended

10 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's court has extended the detention of Azerbaijani serviceman. Thus, the detention of the Azerbaijani soldier Huseyn Akhundov has been prolonged for three months.

"The Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik held the first hearing on Akhundov's case on June 9 in Kapan," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani military servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10. Later, it was revealed that both of the servicemen were captured by Armenian Armed Forces.