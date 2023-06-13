NATO, Turkey, Sweden and Finland delegations to meet in Ankara

13 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The delegations of NATO, Turkey, Sweden and Finland will meet on June 14 in Ankara, the Turkish presidential administration said.

The meeting will be held at the presidential complex in Ankara to discuss the progress of Stockholm in fulfilling the conditions for joining NATO.

The fourth meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism will be organized by Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey Akif Çağatay Kilic.

The meeting will be attended by Head of the Office of the NATO Secretary General Stian Jenssen, Deputy Foreign Minister of Sweden Jan Knutsson and Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Jukka Salovaara.