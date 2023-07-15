Prosecutors pursue seizure of Robert Kocharyan’s properties

15 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Office of Armenia’s Prosecutor General announced the decision to confiscate a string of properties and assets owned by ex-president Robert Kocharyan and seven persons affiliated with him, namely, his wife, children and their spouses.

The Office of Prosecutor General said that based on the application of the Department for Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin, a measure of preliminary securing of the claim was applied.

According to the preliminary results of the investigation, the following properties and assets were recognized illegal and subject to confiscation: