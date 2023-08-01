Tehran and Minsk sign defense cooperation memorandum

1 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian and Belarusian defense ministers signed a memorandum of understanding in Tehran to cooperate in the field of defense.

The agreement was inked during a meeting between Iranian Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin, who is visiting the Iranian capital.

Given the two nations’ shared perspectives on a wide range of regional and international issues, Ashtiani stated that Belarus holds a particular position in Iran’s foreign policy.

Employing the two countries’ strengths, potentials and defense synergies would generate peace, stability, and security in the region, the Iranian defense chief said.

For his part, Khrenin noted that the meeting will improve the possibility of fostering closer ties in support of the two nations’ shared objectives.

The defense ministries of the two states can collaborate together, directly and indirectly, to advance other areas of interest utilizing their skills in addition to defense and military cooperation, he noted.